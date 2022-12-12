Srinagar, Dec 12: Mohammad Gasiq of DPS Srinagar won a gold medal in the 85 KG weight category in the 2nd open MMA national championship 2022 held at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement issued by the DPS said the championship was held from December 2 to 4.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a full-contact combat sport based on striking, grappling, and ground fighting, incorporating techniques from various combat sports from around the world.

Congratulating the medallist, Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “Our legacy of excellence in sporting and academic events is unparalleled. We are delighted that Gasiq has furthered this cause. Congratulations to him.” Chairman Vijay Dhar too congratulated the medallist and said, “DPS Srinagar has a proud legacy of being at the forefront of talent cultivation. This medal is a testimony to this legacy. Congratulations all!”