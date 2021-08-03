DPS Srinagar records 100% pass percentage in Class X CBSE results



Srinagar: DPS Srinagar recorded a 100% pass percentage in the Class X (CBSE) results declared today.

Out of 279 candidates who were assessed, 182 scored more than 80%.

Girls outshone boys as all the top three positions went to girls, showcasing their full potential and capacity to excel.

Nabeelah topped the merit list with 98.20%, while Farhiah Ajaz and Ilsa Tariq Bhat secured the second and third positions scoring 98% and 97% respectively.

The overjoyed students attributed their success to the endeavours of their teachers, who helped them defy the challenges of COVID induced lockdowns.

“All this success is the result of the hard work and dedication of my teachers. Times were really tough, everything was online, we were deprived of person-to-person communication however my teachers never allowed that to be an excuse. They were there for me through thick and thin, shared reading material online and guided me from time to time” Nabeelah said.

Farihah also spoke of how the school guided her in the journey through these difficult times, ““For me DPS Srinagar is an emotion and my life revolves around it. The guidance of my teachers through tough phase where we lacked interpersonal communication was something I can never forget.”

Vice Principal Shafaq Afshan congratulated the students and said, “I extend my sincerest and heartfelt compliments to the students for their stellar performances despite the lockdown and crisis precipitated by COVID. It is squarely due to the efforts of the teachers who worked tirelessly to overcome hindrances, and ensured that the students don’t feel left out in these challenging times.”

Congratulating the students on their success, DPS Srinagar Chairman, Vijay Dhar termed it a collective effort between the teachers and students. “The success of our students delights me more as it shows how well the coordination between our students and teachers is. Such collective efforts gave us wonderful outcome that made the state and the region proud,’ he said.