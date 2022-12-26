Srinagar: DPS Srinagar bagged third position in the CBSE Cluster football championship (Boys U-19) that was held from 8th December 2022 – 11th December 2022 in Sant Bagh Singh International School, Khaila Punjab.

The tournament consisted of 32 CBSE schools that squared against each other. DPS Srinagar played 5 matches in total: The qualifying round, Pre-quarter Finals, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and third place match. DPS Srinagar won 4 wins and 1 defeat in the tournament, and was awarded the Third Place Trophy. Mudasir Bashir won the award for the Best Coach of the tournament for his tactics and commitment to football.

Congratulating the winning team, the Principal said, “It is a matter of great pride for us that our team and our faculty has been bestowed with such accolades. We are delighted to say the least.” The Chairman Vijay Dhar also congratulated the students and the award winning coach: “Our talent pool is next to none and the award won by Mudasir and the performance of our team is a testimony to the same.”