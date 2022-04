Attention job seekers in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Public School, Budgam is looking for qualified teachers and is accepting applications until April 8 2022.

The posts include PGT (Physical Education/Physics/Chemistry/ Business Studies), TGT (Physical Education/Social Studies), and PRT (General Line Teacher-All subjects).

For PGT, the qualification required is Post Graduation or higher in relevant subject with B.Ed. For TGT, it is Post Graduation in relevant subject with B.Ed. and for PRT it is Graduation/Post Graduation with B.Ed.

Candidates fluent in English will stand a good chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Detailed resume along with photocopies of all qualification/experience certificates and handwritten application with recent colour photograph should reach the School’s HRD Office by April 8, 2022, between 11 am to 2 pm.

The DPS Budgam campus address is Sheikhpura, Humhama. Phone numbers are 01951-350099, and 9906383407. Website www.dpsbudgam.com

Hurry up and apply. All the best