SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 26: Amid rising fire incidents in Srinagar, particularly in the congested Downtown area, residents have urged authorities to make fire extinguishers mandatory in homes and conduct regular fire safety audits to prevent disasters.

Residents from various parts of Downtown said that due to closely packed wooden houses and narrow lanes, even a small fire quickly turns into a major disaster.

“We have witnessed multiple fire incidents in Srinagar recently, causing huge property damage. The houses here are built close to each other, and fires spread within minutes,” said Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Nowhatta.

Another local from Chattabal, Mohammad Ashraf, called for strict fire safety laws, making it compulsory for every household to have fire extinguishers and regular audits.

“Prevention is the only way to safeguard our homes and lives. We urge the authorities to introduce fire safety laws for Downtown Srinagar,” he added.

In the past few weeks, Srinagar has witnessed several major fire incidents, including in Rajbagh and Eidgah, which left nearly half a dozen families homeless and caused massive damage to houses.

Nazir Khan from Habba Kadal said that most houses in Downtown Srinagar are made of wood, making them highly vulnerable to fire. “We need proper safety measures before another tragedy strikes. The government should take immediate action,” he said.

In May 2022, after several fire incidents in which many government buildings were gutted, the administration ordered a “Fire Safety Audit of all Government buildings across J&K.” In this regard, an order was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), stating that the audit across the Union Territory was to be carried out immediately, while the concerned authorities were directed to take necessary measures based on the audit reports.

The residents demand mandatory installation of fire extinguishers in homes and businesses; regular fire safety audits of residential and commercial buildings; strict implementation of fire safety laws in congested areas; and increased awareness and training programmes on fire prevention. (KNO)