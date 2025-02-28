

New Delhi, Feb 27: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has announced the winners of its tenth prestigious annual competition for short films on human rights in 2024.

Documentary filmmaker Abdul Rashid Bhat’s film, Doodh Ganga- Valley’s Dying Lifeline, which focuses on the adverse effects of pollution on Doodh Ganga, has won the first prize at NHRC’s tenth annual competition for short films on human rights.

The documentary raises concerns over the free flow of various waste into the pristine water of the Doodh Ganga River and the need for its restoration for the overall good of the people in the valley. The film is in English, Hindi, and Urdu, with subtitles in English.

Doodh Ganga River is one of the tributaries of the river Jhelum and passes through several areas of Budgam and Srinagar to enter the Hokersar wetland, a Ramsar site in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir.

‘Fight for Rights’ by Kadarappa Raju from Andhra Pradesh has been selected for the second prize of Rs. 1.5 lakh. The film raises the issue of child marriage and education. It is in Telugu language with subtitles in English.

‘GOD’ by Shri R. Ravichandran from Tamil Nadu has been selected for the third prize of Rs. 1 lakh. The silent film, through an old protagonist, raises the value of potable water.

The Commission has also decided to give a cash award of Rs.50,000 each to the four short films selected for the Certificate of Special Mention. These are:

1, ‘Aksharabhyasam’ by Haneesh Undramatla from Telangana. The silent film raises the importance of child education;

2. ‘Vilayilla Pattathari (An inexpensive graduate)’ by R. Selvam from Tamil Nadu. It is in Tamil with subtitles in English. The film highlights the concerns and rights of older persons;

3. ‘Life of Seetha’ by Madaka Venkata Satyanarayana from Andhra Pradesh. It is in Telugu with subtitles in English. The film highlights the rights violation of children due to religious practices and the need for reformation;

4. ‘Be a Human’ by Lotla Naveen from Andhra Pradesh. The film in Hindi with subtitles in English highlights the issues surrounding domestic violence, assault on women, child abandonment, and societal intervention.

The full Commission Jury was chaired by the NHRC Chairperson, Justice V. Ramasubramanian, comprising Members Justice (Dr) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, Secretary General Bharat Lal, DG (I) R. Prasad Meena, and Registrar (Law) Joginder Singh.

The aim of the NHRC Short Film Award Scheme since 2015 has been to encourage and acknowledge the cinematic and creative efforts of the citizens towards the promotion and protection of human rights. For the tenth edition of this competition in 2024, after a scrutiny of a total of a record 303 short films received within the stipulated time in different Indian languages from various parts of the country, 243 entries were in the fray for the awards. The awards presentation ceremony will be organized later.