Don’t want anything like Kejriwal; whatever has been snatched should be restored: Sharma

Srinagar, Nov 30: Minister for Food and Transport Satish Sharma on Saturday said that they don’t want something like Delhi and Kejriwal here in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the reporters, he said that he is a man with positivity and believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wants to empower the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have been demanding the restoration of Statehood for which the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Delhi. We too will visit in our capacity. We are not demanding something new, but whatever has been snatched should be restored,” he said.

Furthermore, Sharma said that the priority at present is to ensure affordable health care in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that post-COVID, the complications have increased while the people across J&K have borne the brunt of militancy for the last three decades. “We need to ensure affordable health care for the people here,” he said, adding that at this juncture, private and government cooperation is imperative.

“The government has limited resources, but private partners can play a key role in the health sector. There are some private hospitals, that are doing a tremendous job, but they need to reduce their expenses,” he added.

About the ration and other related issues, the Minister, who holds the charge of Transport, FCS&CA, Youth Services and Sports, Information Technology, Science & Technology, said the decision will be in the public domain soon.

Replying to a query, the Minister said that the coordination between the administration and elected government is a must and said they don’t want something like Kejriwal and Delhi here. “Everyone wants a solution and all the decisions will be taken as per the aspirations of people,” he said.