Don’t lower your guard against Covid; follow all SoPs: LG to people

‘Nodal officers to check adherence of Covid Protocol at tourist places and public parks’

SRINAGAR: Taking a detailed assessment of the present Covid scenario in the UT, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has chaired series of meetings with members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners, and SPs on Covid Containment efforts of the J&K Administration.

During the meetings with the senior officers, Div Coms, DCs and SPs, the Lt Governor was apprised about the Covid Scenario in the UT, vaccination and other measures to effectively tackle the spread of the corona virus.

The Lt Governor observed that J&K’s performance is better than many other regions of the country in terms of vaccination, daily testing and sampling, and advised everyone for not lowering their guard against Covid. “We need to keep following all SoPs, Covid Appropriate Behaviour religiously with utmost sensitivity and responsibility”, added the Lt Governor.

Taking a strict note of people flaunting Covid protocols, the Lt Governor observed that although the Government has been successful in bringing the situation under control, “we cannot afford to lower our guard at this juncture.”

Underlining the importance of heightened awareness among the masses to keep the positivity rate and infection rate low, the Lt Governor directed the DCs and SPs for intensifying the awareness campaign at all tourist places ensuring full compliance of the Covid protocol and Covid appropriate behaviour by tourists and locals.

“Public parks should allow entries to persons who are inoculated, wearing mask with Covid negative report. The concerned officials should appoint Nodal officers for strict adherence”.

The Lt Governor directed the DCs and SPs to ensure strict adherence to the already imposed restriction.

To contain the spread of the deadly virus, the Lt Governor directed the concerned DCs to focus on the Blocks with high positivity rate and increase testing in such areas with Covid containment measures.

Expressing satisfaction over the vaccination percentage in 8 districts with 100% coverage and the ones near saturation, the Lt Governor directed the remaining districts which are lagging behind to adopt a more proactive approach and micro-level planning to meet the targets.

The Lt Governor said that with continuous augmentation of health infrastructure and decentralization of health system with accelerated vaccination drive, better management of patients and other crucial timely interventions, J&K Government has created a greater covid clinical management capacity reforming healthcare delivery system.

To further ease the process of availing healthcare benefits of SEHAT scheme, the Lt Governor directed the senior officers to develop an institutional mechanism so that the empanelled health institutions can directly avail the claims of patients treated under the scheme.

The Lt Governor passed strict direction for increasing and saturation of the coverage of SEHAT Scheme.

Meanwhile, Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on scientific data-driven analysis and other important aspects of the Covid management.