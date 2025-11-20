Don’t let sacrifices go waste: LG

Jammu: “We are building edifice of Aatma-Nirbhar J&K on foundation of dedication and sacrifices of our Police personnel, soldiers, farmers, youth and women. We should take a pledge today to not let their hard work and sacrifices go waste. We must resolve to convert their dreams into reality,” the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the foundation day of Purmandal-Utterbehni Teerth Seva Nyas, at Purmandal.

The Lieutenant Governor paid obeisance at ancient Shiv Temple, Purmandal and also attended the Devika Maha Aarti.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to transform Purmandal-Utterbehni into a world-class spiritual destination for sustainable and culturally rich religious tourism.

“Purmandal-Utterbehni Teerth Kshetra is a confluence of faith, cultural unity, and diversity in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a sacred pilgrimage for self-purification and self-realization, showering blessings and fostering love, respect, and brotherhood. Purmandal embodies the soul of our eternal culture. The sacred Umapati Mahadev Temple, nestled on the banks of Gupt Ganga Devika, is one of the most important spiritual pilgrimage sites in J&K.

For centuries, Purmandal has served as a beacon for social harmony, community service, and environmental protection, providing renewed purpose and direction to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Responding to the demands projected by Purmandal-Utterbenhi Teerth Seva Trust, the Lieutenant Governor assured that the administration and stakeholder departments will work with a whole-of-government approach to preserve the religious and cultural heritage of Purmandal- Utterbehni.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the District Administration Samba to identify government land for a new Ved Vidyalaya. He said the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) will fund its establishment, following its support for several ved vidyalayas, sanskrit pathshalas and gaushalas.

The Lieutenant Governor assured financial assistance from SMVDSB for establishment of Gurukul, Sanskrit Pathshala, or Ved Pathshala in the region.

He also said the issue of connecting Purmandal with a 4-lane road will be taken up with the Government of India.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the remarkable transformation of Jammu Kashmir is both tangible and intangible, focusing on physical infrastructure as well as revival of cultural and spiritual heritage. Numerous ancient religious and historical sites have been reconstructed. Nearly 62 such important sites have been restored in past 4 years. Restoring and reviving our rich spiritual heritage, and spiritual tourism in the UT has remained our prime objective, he further said.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the Purmandal-Utterbehni Teerth Seva Nyas, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations for their significant contribution for preserving and promoting J&K’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. He also urged the social organisations and all sections of society to join the efforts in protecting the natural heritage.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament; Keshav Dutt Sharma, DDC Chairperson Samba; Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Member of Legislative Assembly from Ramgarh; Suresh Gupta, President, Purmandal-Utterbehni Teerth Seva Nayas; Rajesh Gupta, President Vishwa Hindu Parishad (J&K and Ladakh), heads of various religious organisations, prominent citizens and devotees in large number were present on the occasion.

Anil Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shiv Kumar Sharma DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Samba, and senior officials of civil and police administration were also present.