Don’t Compare Mian Altaf With Aga Ruhullah: CM Omar

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the hopes of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood restoration are fading as time goes by, expressing disappointment over the delay.

Speaking at a press conference, CM Omar said, “I have been hopeful about the restoration of statehood from day one. However, as the delay continues, those hopes are fading with each passing day.”

Chief Minister also reacted to recent remarks attributed to Member of Parliament Mian Altaf. “I spoke to Mian Altaf Sahab over the phone yesterday. He told me he hasn’t said what is being reported in the media. He only advised me to speak patiently and carefully when it comes to the CM’s position,” Omar said.

When asked about a similar statement made by MP Aga Ruhullah, Omar replied, “Why are you comparing Mian Sahib with him? There’s a zameen-aasman (heaven and earth) difference between Aga Ruhullah and Mian Altaf.”

Omar described Mian Altaf as a “fatherly figure” who always offers guidance with sincerity and respect. (KNC)