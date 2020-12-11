‘Don’t be like Akshay’: Salman Khan slammed for playing Sikh cop but keeping mum on farmers’ issue

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s new look in the role of a Sikh cop in his forthcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth has released, and people are calling out his double standards since the actor has, like most of Bollywood, remained tight-lipped over the ongoing farmer protests.
In the shot clip that has been released, he can be seen donning a turban and wearing sunglasses. The movie is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction.
However, as soon as the clip went viral on social media, Salman was called out for his ‘double standards’.
“Hey Salman Khan say something about farmer protest. Don’t make movies on Sikh cop,” wrote a Twitter user.
“But he is not showing up any interest in supporting Sikhs/ farmers in the #FarmersProtest why they want to make money in the name of a community but get mum when they need their support? Disappointing!” wrote another one.