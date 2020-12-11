‘Don’t be like Akshay’: Salman Khan slammed for playing Sikh cop but keeping mum on farmers’ issue

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s new look in the role of a Sikh cop in his forthcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth has released, and people are calling out his double standards since the actor has, like most of Bollywood, remained tight-lipped over the ongoing farmer protests.

In the shot clip that has been released, he can be seen donning a turban and wearing sunglasses. The movie is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction.

However, as soon as the clip went viral on social media, Salman was called out for his ‘double standards’.

“Hey Salman Khan say something about farmer protest. Don’t make movies on Sikh cop,” wrote a Twitter user.

Hey #SalmanKhan say something about farmer protest. Don’t make movies on Sikh cop. Go just and speak up against modi. — Ravinder Gill (@Ravinde48707985) December 10, 2020

“But he is not showing up any interest in supporting Sikhs/ farmers in the #FarmersProtest why they want to make money in the name of a community but get mum when they need their support? Disappointing!” wrote another one.

But he is not showing up any interest in supporting Sikhs / farmers in the #FarmersProtest why they want to make money in the name of a community but get mum when they need their support? Disappointing! @BeingSalmanKhan #RepealBlackLaws https://t.co/AVrIuW8dE7 — ਟਰੈਕਟਰ ਤੋਂ ਟਵਿੱਟਰ ਤੱਕ, ट्रैक्टर से लेकर ट्विटर पर (@KaurShines) December 10, 2020

@BeingSalmanKhan don’t you think you should address #FarmerProtests before donning a Punjabi Sikh attire (which represents a majority of farmers) in your upcoming film??? Sure you all make money off of Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bihari culture but can stand up for their causes? https://t.co/B3qXfsddzf — Preet (@_preet88) December 9, 2020

@BeingSalmanKhan bhaji hum apke fan hai shuru se, dabangg wale and I saw that Antim is coming out and you’re playing a sikh role in it. Lots of farmers are protesting, it be nice to get some support from you #tractor2tweeter #FarmersProstests #IndianFarmersRevolution2020 — Satoshi Kaka (@satoshikakamotu) December 9, 2020

Salman bhai, don't be like @akshaykumar, @iamsunnydeol or @ajaydevgn who only made money playing sikh. Be a Khan, support Farmers. — GSK (@GSK13704522) December 9, 2020