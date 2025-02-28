Srinagar, Feb 27: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded that the speaker shouldn’t permit any unconstitutional or anti- national activity during the Assembly budget session starting March 03.

Senior BJP leader Sunil Kumar Sharma said that they wouldn’t allow any unconstitutional, undemocratic, or anti-national resolution, question, or bill in the House.

“During the all-party meet, I urged the speaker that he shouldn’t allow any such activity and run the House impartially,” he said

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather chaired an all-party meeting on Thursday morning to seek cooperation from political parties for the smooth functioning of the house during the budget session.

Sources said that the speaker urged members to ensure that question hour is not disrupted, which, he said, is important for holding the government accountable.

They said the participants urged the speaker that they should be given adequate time to raise public.

MLA Rajouri Muzaffar Iqbal Khan said that the meeting discussed means to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

“There was agreement among all parties that there wouldn’t be disruptions, and it would be ensured that executive is accountable to legislature,” he said.