On Thursday evening, the mugshot of former US President Donald Trump was released following his booking at an Atlanta jail. He faces more than a dozen felony charges in a broad-ranging criminal case stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

In the mugshot, Trump appeared unsmiling, glaring at the camera. He is identified as inmate no. P01135809 in Fulton County Jail records. This moment marked an unusual turn of events for Trump, as he did not have to undergo a photograph in his three previous criminal cases.

Trump’s visit to the jail was brief, lasting approximately 20 minutes, before he returned to his New Jersey golf club. While boarding his private plane at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, he reiterated his belief that the prosecution, along with the others he faces, is politically motivated.

He stated, “What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it.”

At the age of 77, Trump is already making history as the first former US president to face criminal charges while simultaneously launching another White House campaign for the upcoming year.