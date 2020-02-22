Lead Stories
Domicile law, Land Act for JK soon: Jitendra
New Delhi, Feb 22: In a bid to address the concerns of the local populace after the revoking of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday assured the people of the Union Territory that the domicile law is coming “very soon” which would be followed by the Land Act.
He also announced that more than the promised jobs will be provided to the youth after the notification of the rules is worked out.
“The domicile act is coming very soon, which will be immediately followed by the Land Act,” the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Many parties have been demanding enactment of a domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir to protect the interests of landowners and the unemployed youth after the erstwhile state lost its special status following nullification of Article 370 by the Centre.
Singh was addressing a function after signing of a major scientific collaboration agreement between CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, and IndusScan, a Canadian pharmaceutical company, here.
Describing the signing of the MoU as a “historic moment”, the minister said Jammu and Kashmir’s journey to become a part of India’s five trillion global economy has started from the four walls of IIIM.
“…Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saying again and again that we would have the same kind of focus on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as we did for North-East which saw major transformation over the last five years. Those who have doubts about it would see all this happening in a short while of time,” he said.
The minister said this is possible because the “earlier embargoes have been removed” and the Union Territory is directly reporting to the Centre.
“Many of the politicians have become unemployed…heard yesterday one of them raising the issue of jobs to the local youth. I want to tell that more than the promised jobs will be advertised but as per the rules and in an impartial manner. We are waiting for a notification of the rules to come out,” he said.
Alleging brazen disregard for the concerns of the educated unemployed and underemployed youth by the incumbent government, National Panthers Party Chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh had said not a single post, out of the promised 50,000 jobs, had been advertised for filling up in the new UT after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.
“Everything will be done. It will not be like when your government was in power and ruined the future of the youths by backdoor appointments and corrupt practices. The youth who were provided jobs have turned 35 years but are still waiting for their regularisation,” the Union minister said.
He said the jobs will be provided under rules which will be in the best interest of the youth and those who have been deprived of it.
Asserting that India is going through “one of the best phases under the leadership of Modi”, he said a lot of development had taken place over the last five years and the country is looking forward to become a part of the global economy.
“On the one hand India is eyeing five trillion economy, don’t you want that Jammu and Kashmir should also be part of that. It is possible only when our youth reaches such a stage to live up to the parameters which are followed globally and therefore, even if some of us have any doubts, confusion and skepticism or still unconvinced, ask themselves that don’t you want your children to be part of five trillion economy.
“If you understand it, I think all the murmuring and whispering which is generated from thoughtless minds will vanish away,” Singh said.
The minister said Jammu and Kashmir is also under the process of a new industrial policy and a new scientific policy.
“The greatest disadvantage that has happened from Jammu and kashmir remaining in isolation because of Article 370 is that we become lazy and lethargic. We learnt to live on easy freebies,” he said.
POTUS’ India visit: Trump expected to talk Kashmir,says US Officials
New Delhi, Feb 22: Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the tensions between India and Pakistan on Kashmir are expected to be discussed by US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits India next week, senior US administration officials said on late Friday.
“I think what you’ll hear from the President is very much encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, encouraging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences,” the official said during a briefing to a question on whether Trump will again offer to mediate on Kashmir.
In response to a question on whether Trump will raise the CAA and NRC with PM Modi, the official said the administration is “concerned” about these issues and that Trump will talk about these issues with Prime Minister Modi.
“Particularly, Mr Trump is expected to raise the religious freedom issue which is extremely important to the current US administration as well as discuss shared traditions of democracy and religious freedom both in public remarks and certainly in private,” the official said.
The comments are significant at a time when there is growing concern in Washington over India’s adherence to democratic processes and traditions, namely, Parliament’s passage of the CAA and the establishment of the NRC in Assam.
“Prime Minister Modi in his first speech after winning the election last year, talked about how he would prioritize being inclusive of Indian religious minorities. And certainly the world looks to India to maintain religious liberty and equal treatment for all under the rule of law,” the Hindu reported the official said.
Responding to a question from The Hindu on whether Mr. Trump will offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, the official said Kashmir will be raised and Mr. Trump would very much encourage a “reduction in tensions” between India and Pakistan and encourage them to engage in bilateral dialogue to resolve differences.
“We continue to believe a core foundation of any successful dialogue between the two is based on continued momentum in Pakistan’s efforts to crack down on terrorist extremists on its territory. We continue to look for that. I think the President will urge both countries to seek to maintain peace and stability along the line of control and refrain from actions or statements that could increase tensions in the region,” the official said.
Nine dead, five injured in Kathua mishap
Jammu, Feb 22: At least nine persons died and five others were injured after a passenger vehicle skidded off and fell into a deep gorge in Kathua district of Jammu.
The incident happened around 5:30 PM in a remote Malhar village of Kathua district. According to reports, the driver of the vehicle lost control, drifted off the road and rolled down a 300 feet deep gorge. The injured have been sent to a nearby hospital, several of whom are said to be in critical condition.
Rescue operations are still going on, as per last reports. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a truck driver was killed after his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district early on Saturday morning, police said.
The deceased was identified as Jagdish Kumar (40), a resident of Udhampur district’s Ramnagar area, they said.
The truck, which was loaded with washing machines and refrigerators, was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu. It skidded off the road and rolled down into a 400 feet deep gorge at Chamalwas near Banihal in Ramban around 5 am, a police official said.
Rescuers immediately swung into action and pulled out the driver’s body, he said.
The body was handed over to Kumar’s family after completion of legal formalities, the official said.
Two LeT militants killed in Anantnag
Srinagar, Feb 22: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Anantnag district on Friday night, police said.
They have been identified as Naveed Ahmad Bhat alias Furqaan, a resident of Qaimoh in Kulgam, and Aqib Yaseen Bhat, a resident of Wanpora Qaimoh, also in Kulgam, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh told reporters here.
Singh described the encounter, which took place at Sangam in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir, as another successful counter-terrorist operation by security forces in the valley.
The DGP said Naveed Ahmad Bhat had joined the LeT outfit in 2018 and was involved in a number of terror incidents.
“Seven FIRs stand registered against him. He was involved in carrying out attacks on police and security forces camps, firing on civilians, threatening and intimidating people and shopkeepers and pasting posters post the abrogation of Article 370,” Singh said.
He said Aqib Yaseen Bhat was active since June 2019 and was also involved in a number of militancy incidents.
The gunfight took place during the night and some arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.
In a separate incident, the DGP said, police have arrested a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit from Baramulla district in north Kashmir.
“Acting on specific information, Baramulla police arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen commander Junaid Farooq Pandit, a resident of Pattan area. A pistol and 30 rounds have been recovered from him,” the top cop said.
Singh said Pandit was tasked to undertaking selective killings like the recent incident at Narbal on the outskirts of the city here on February 5 when militants fired at a team of security personnel. Two militants and a CRPF trooper were killed in the incident.