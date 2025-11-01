Shock, anger, outrage! Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 2,872 cases of domestic violence in the last two financial years. More than 890 cases were registered in 2023–24, while the number rose sharply to 1,979 in 2024–25. This may be the tip of the iceberg because most of the abuse cases are not reported at all. Families and communities try to bandage the crimes in the four walls of their houses. Police come into the picture only when things go out of control. By then, it is too late. A moral decay has crept into our society. Wife beating has become a norm. The dowry system, which was a taboo in our society, is receiving tacit support. A girl with no job finds it difficult to get a suitable groom. A boy‘s first preference is a working woman. As a result, late marriages have become the norm. Those girls who are married somehow face abuse at the hands of husbands or in-laws. When the situation reaches the tipping point, the case lands either in a police station or the court. Our courts are filled with maintenance and divorce petitions. It takes years to settle the case. By then, the entire system suffers. According to the 2011 Census, J&K had a divorce rate of 0.34 percent, which was the lowest in the country. However, things have changed; the divorce rate has multiplied. Some say it is in double digits. Divorce is better than a bad marriage. We ought to believe in our daughters. Families, community leaders, and clerics cannot shrug off their responsibilities. They shall have to play their role. There is no shame in reporting domestic abuse. Families should not cover up the crime. Our daughters should not shy away from reporting the abuse. Society can wait; dignity cannot. It is also the fact that women are afraid of approaching the police. Cops need to create an enabling environment for women to report. Jammu and Kashmir has set up Sakhi Centres under the Directorate of Mission Shakti to provide support services to women in distress. These centres are integrated with the toll-free helpline number `181’ and the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-122) to ensure seamless coordination and rapid assistance for survivors of violence. Yet the government needs to go beyond these helplines. Tough laws, speedy prosecution, and an income support system for victims can go a long way in stopping the crimes. Most of the girls are forced to reunite with abusive husbands because they do not have enough income support. Livelihood programmers should be initiated for the victims so that they are not exploited by their abusive husbands. Let us stand by our daughters!