Does India still need Sedition Law: SC asks Centre

Supreme Court questions whether India still needs the antiquated Sedition Law.

While hearing a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Sedition Law, the SC tells the Centre that it is a colonial law and was used against freedom fighters. Supreme Court asks Centre if Sedition Law is still required to exist after 75 years of independence.

“Sedition law is a colonial law & was used by the British and to suppress freedom. It was used against Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Is this law still needed after 75 yrs of independence?” says Supreme Court.