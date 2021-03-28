Doda truck accident: Body of another missing person found after 19 days

Thathri: Body of another person, who was among the three missing persons in a truck accident that took place on March 8, was found near Karara Premnagar area of Doda district during late hours of Saturday evening.

An official said that the body of one Ankush Sen son of Radha Krishna Sen, a resident of Zelna area of Kishtwar was found last evening.

He said that the body was shifted to CHC Thathri for legal formalities and later handed over to his legal heirs on Sunday.

Notably, one persons namely Rooni Kumar son Kailash Kumar resident of Kishtwar is still missing.

All three went missing on March 8 after a truck bearing registration number JK02CL 9349, which was on its way from Jammu to Kishtwar, met with an accident near Premnagar Thathri area of Doda district—(KNO)