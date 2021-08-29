Documentary on vaccine hesitancy released in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Sunday released a short documentary, addressing vaccine hesitancy among people, particularly young women, having misconceptions about its safety.

He termed the vaccine as 100 percent safe and urged all those who are reluctant in getting the jab to shun their misinformation and come forward to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He said the documentary has addressed all such issues including misinformation/ myths regarding safety of the vaccine.

The documentary made by the Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK), portrays messages of some renowned female personalities of Kashmiri society sharing their well-being stories post vaccination.

It says there is no negative impact on lactating mothers or issues related to pregnancy, as vaccine is imperative and safe for all.

Later, the Div Com also chaired a meeting to review Covid 19 vaccination drive. The meeting was attended by Incharge DCCRK, Tahir Ahmad Magray and various senior level Public Health Specialists of DCCRK.

Taking a serious note of the slow pace of vaccination in the age group of 18-44 years, Div Com directed all district administrations to pace up the vaccination coverage in this important group. He also emphasized to increase the IEC activities at all districts of Kashmir division with special focus on CAB and vaccination.

He stressed upon all the district administrations to keep strong surveillance mechanism intact to keep the covid infection at bay. At the outset, he also took serious note on non-compliance of Covid SOPs especially during gatherings.

Stressing on ensuring 100 per cent vaccination in all age groups, the Div Com appealed general public to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour in letter and spirit in order to stop the chain of transmission of covid infection.