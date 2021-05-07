Doctors must have personal interaction with patients, attendants to ensure better treatment: J&K LG

Ensure best patient care through regular rounds of HoDs, senior doctors in wards; Increase bed capacity at the shortest possible time: LG to Hospital’s Administration

Jammu: To take first hand appraisal of the infrastructure and patient care management in Covid care Hospitals, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday visited Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Chest Disease and TB Hospital Jammu, and Government Medical College Jammu.

During his visits, the Lt Governor enquired about number of patients being treated in the hospitals, patients discharged after recovery, availability of oxygen support beds.

The Lt Governor, while inspecting the functionality of Oxygen Generation Plants in the Hospitals, directed for effective rationalization of available resources to cater to the requirements of the patients.

The Lt Governor directed the hospitals to ensure that best possible care is given to the patients through regular rounds of HoDs and senior doctors in the wards. He also emphasized on strict compliance of the hospital referral policy and triage in the hospitals.

“Doctors must have personal interaction with the patients and their attendants to ensure better treatment”, maintained the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned officers of Health Department to increase Covid dedicated beds with oxygen support in the shortest possible time by coordinating with the concerned departments for providing best patient care in the Covid care hospitals.

At Chest Disease and TB Hospital Jammu, the Lt Governor enquired from In-charge Triage Facility, Dr Rajeshwar Sharma about the number of patients being treated, number of patients discharged after recovery, and health infrastructure available in the hospital to treat all Covid-19 patients.

In order to strengthen health workforce, the Lt Governor directed the authorities of Covid care hospitals to increase the paramedical staff, besides rationalizing the medical staff from peripheral hospitals of the District.

Directions were also passed for the strict compliance of duty rosters at all Hospitals.

It was informed that the trial run of 2400 LPM capacity Oxygen Generation Plant in GMC Jammu is going on and the same would be made fully functional by May 8, 2021 enabling the addition of about 125 Covid dedicated beds in the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal and Dean GMC & AH’s Jammu; Director Health Services Jammu, Dr. Renu Sharma; accompanied the Lt Governor during the visits.