The Krishna district police have apprehended Dr. Macherla Lokanadh Maheswara Rao, a prominent doctor, on suspicion of being involved in the murder of his wife, Dr. M. Radha. The incident occurred at Sri Venkateswara Mother and Child Hospital, where the couple resided. In connection with the case, the doctor’s driver, Janardhan alias Madhu, has also been arrested.

Dr. Radha was discovered deceased on the second floor of the hospital premises on July 25. The couple, both seasoned medical practitioners in the field of pediatrics and gynecology, had been serving the community in Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh for over a quarter of a century.

The arrest follows a complaint filed by Dr. Maheswara Rao himself, leading to the initiation of a case by the Inaguduru police. The initial inquiry unveiled property disputes between the doctor and his late wife, Dr. Radha, according to Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

Allegations point to Dr. Maheswara Rao’s involvement in devising a plan to end his wife’s life, allegedly enlisting the assistance of his driver. The accused is suspected to have orchestrated the crime to resemble a murder for financial gain, even absconding with valuable gold ornaments from the victim’s person.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, it is reported that the driver attempted to hinder any forensic investigation by spreading chili powder over the victim’s body. This act was aimed at preventing sniffer dogs from detecting any clues at the crime scene, as detailed by Machilipatnam DSP Y. Madhav Reddy.

Based on compelling technical and scientific evidence, the police apprehended both the doctor and his driver. Subsequently, during the course of investigation, both suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime. The Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrests and the confession, highlighting the significance of modern investigative techniques in solving such cases.