DLSA Srinagar organises series of awareness programs

SRINAGAR, JULY 06: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar today organized a series of awareness programs across the district, under the guidance of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA Srinagar (PDJ, Srinagar).

On the occasion, DLSA Srinagar launched a door-to-door awareness campaign, where para-legal volunteers visited various localities in the district to educate the general masses about the NALSA (Legal Services to the Workers in the Unorganised Sector) scheme, 2015.

In addition to the door-to-door campaign, the volunteers also engaged with students in different legal literacy clubs and legal aid clinics, sensitizing them about the scheme and its benefits.

The main objective of this awareness program was to inform and educate the people about their rights and entitlements under the NALSA scheme, 2015, and to encourage them to avail legal services and benefits provided under the.