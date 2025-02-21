SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 21: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar organized an awareness program in collaboration with Forest Magistrate, Court Srinagar and Department of Wild Life Wet Land, Division Kashmir, Srinagar at Hokarsar Lake under the theme ‘Save Environment’.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of Jaffer Hussain Beg, Chairman DLSA Srinagar/ Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, and supervision of Secretary DLSA Srinagar Nusrat Ali Hakak and DFO, Altaf Ahmed Datoo.

The program aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation and the importance of protecting natural ecosystems.

The awareness initiative was inaugurated by the Jaffer Hussain Beg, Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority Srinagar, in the presence of Nusrat Ali Hakak, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Srinagar, Mohammad Ishtiyaq Alam Baba, Forest Magistrate, District Court Srinagar, SHO, Ranbeer Singh, Nasir Ahmed, Range Officer Lakes/CCR, Hokarsar Wetland Srinagar along with staff members of the DLSA Srinagar, and officials of Hokarsar Wetland Srinagar also participated in the event.

During the program, Ld. Judicial Officers emphasized the need for collective action to combat environmental issues, highlighting the role of legal services authorities in promoting environmental awareness. The participants were encouraged to adopt eco-friendly practices and support initiatives that contribute to a greener and healthier environment.

As part of the awareness program, pamphlets containing vital information about the NALSA helpline number and the availability of free legal aid were distributed on the spot. This initiative aimed to ensure that individuals, especially those from marginalized communities, are aware of their legal rights and can easily access free legal assistance when needed.