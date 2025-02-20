SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 20: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar observed World Social Justice Day at District Court Complex, Srinagar.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of Jaffer Hussain Beg, Chairman DLSA Srinagar and Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, and supervision of Nusrat Ali Hakak Secretary DLSA Srinagar. The event aimed to raise awareness about the significance of social justice and promote equitable opportunities for all members of society. It was attended by staff members, panel lawyers, Legal Aid Defence Counsels, and para-legal volunteers from DLSA Srinagar, creating a platform for dialogue on achieving social fairness and inclusivity.

Nusrat Ali Hakak emphasized the importance of the day in her address and highlighted that social justice forms the foundation of a just society, where everyone regardless of gender, caste, religion, or socioeconomic background is treated with dignity and equality before the law. She also encouraged participants to extend their efforts beyond courtrooms and become champions for social justice within their respective communities. Advocate Naveed Gul and Advocate Mahira Bhat, both panel lawyers of DLSA Srinagar, shared their perspectives on the observance.

Meanwhile, DLSA Srinagar, convened a review and monitoring meeting of panel lawyers.

The meeting was attended by Rashid Ahmed Lone, Retd. District & Sessions Judge Srinagar and Nusrat Ali Hakak, Sub-Judge/ Secretary DLSA Srinagar, along with panel lawyers of DLSA Srinagar. Jaffer Hussain Beg emphasized the importance of diligent case management, urging panel lawyers to remain committed to upholding the principles of justice and accessibility.