DLSA Sgr hosts free Medical Camp on World Health Day

SRINAGAR: In commemoration of World Health Day, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar joined hands with the Department of Health and the Department of Social Welfare to organize a transformative Free Medical Camp at the Day Care and Recreation Centre for Senior Citizens (Ahat-e-Waqar), Chanpora.

This event, held under the guidance of Chairman (PDJ) DLSA, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed epitomized collaborative efforts toward holistic healthcare accessibility.

The said programme was attended by Secretary DLSA, Srinagar, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer, South, Srinagar, Geriatric Specialist, Incharge Ahata Waqar/Physiotherapist, Chairman Senior Citizens Counsel, Members of Ahata Waqar, Asha Workers of the Health Department, Para-legal volunteers of DLSA, Srinagar and front Line workers of Social Welfare Department, Srinagar, Social Workers of the Department of Social Welfare, as well as members and volunteers of Hope Organization.

The program commenced with a serene atmosphere as Javaid Ahmad Beigh recited the Holy Quran followed by a soul-stirring Naat-e-Kalam by Khazir Mohammad, both esteemed members of Ahat-e-Waqar, setting a tone of harmony and compassion.

Throughout the day attendees were treated to detailed and informative presentations by resource persons. Dr. Laila Sultana captivated the audience with insights into preventive healthcare practices.

Additionally, medical check-ups and distribution of essential medicines were conducted with precision and care by doctors, ensuring each attendee received personalized attention.

The speakers highlighted the imperative need for such community-driven initiatives. They emphasized the collective responsibility in ensuring that marginalized populations receive adequate healthcare services and affirmed their commitment to furthering such noble causes.