Srinagar, February 22: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, organized a Special Lok Adalat for Traffic Challans & Electricity Bills at the District Court Complex, Srinagar.

The LokAdalat, aimed at amicably resolving Traffic Challans & Electricity Bills, was held following the direction of Jaffer Hussain Beg, Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority and Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, and under the supervision of Secretary DLSA Srinagar.

To facilitate the amicable settlement of cases, two benches were constituted for the said Special Lok Adalat which settled maximum number of cases, marking a significant achievement in promoting peaceful and quick resolutions for Traffic Challans & Electricity Bills.

This initiative not only provided justice to the parties involved but also highlighted the advantages of settling disputes through Lok Adalats. The Lok Adalat witness the active participation from the legal fraternity, officers & and litigants alike.

By organizing Lok Adalats, DLSA Srinagar continues its mission to provide equitable access to justice for all, ensuring that litigants can resolve their disputes quickly and amicably without the prolonged procedures typically associated with conventional courts.

Overall 11400 cases were taken up for settlement out of which 9662 cases were amicably settled & Rs.40,50000 was awarded as settlement amount.