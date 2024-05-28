DLSA organises awareness prog under LADC scheme

KUPWARA: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kupwara in collaboration with the Bar Association Kupwara today organized an awareness programme under Legal Aid Defense Counsel (LADC) Scheme 2022 and legal services provided by LADCs in the Conference Hall of Bar Association District Court Kupwara.

The awareness was carried under the supervision of Chairperson, DLSA (Pr. District & Session Judge) Kupwara, Shazia Tabsum and under the guidance of Secretary DLSA/Sub-Judge, Kupwara, Manzoor Ahmad Khan.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness among the participants about the Modified LADCs scheme, 2022 and to provide effective and efficient legal services to eligible persons from weaker and marginalised sections of the society in criminal matters.

The programme commenced with the welcome address given by Muzamil Yousuf Bhat Deputy Chief LADC. He also gave an insight on the provisions of the scheme.

The Assistant LADC, Tawseef Raja highlighted the objectives and purpose of the scheme. He said that the scheme has been brought in to provide qualitative and competent legal services in criminal matters to all eligible persons and to manage and implement legal aid system in professional manner in criminal matters.

The programme was attended by Executive Body Bar Association Kupwara, Member Advocates of Bar Association Kupwara, Law Students, Para Legal Volunteers and officials of DLSA Kupwara.