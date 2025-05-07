DLSA organises awareness prog at Central Jail

BUDGAM, MAY 07: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam, today organized an awareness programme on the rights of under trial prisoners (UTPs), jail inmates, convicted persons etc. at Central Jail Srinagar.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of O.P.Bhagat, Chairman DLSA (Pr.Distt. & Sessions Judge) Budgam and supervision of Nusrat Ali Hakak, Secretary DLSA Budgam.

On the occasion, Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel of DLSA Budgam, Lateef Ahmad Khan and Deputy Legal Aid Defense Counsels, Javaid Ahmad Mir and Nazir Ahmad Wagay were deputed as resource persons on behalf of DLSA Budgam to Central Jail Srinagar.

The resource persons spoke on the subject and apprised the under trial prisoners, convicts, jail inmates etc, about ways and means of obtaining free and competent legal aid from legal services institutions to defend their cases at various levels free of cost.

They also interacted with the UTP’s and apprised them about the progress of their cases and heard their concerns regarding pending court cases.

The inmates were also informed about the services and schemes of DLSA meant for UTPs, and also imparted awareness regarding the legal provisions etc.

Programme witnessed active participation of Shahbaz Hussain, Incharge Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar, officials of Prison Legal Aid Clinic and PLVs existing at Central jail Srinagar, police personnel, jail inmates, PLVs of DLSA Budgam etc.