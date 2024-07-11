DLSA observes World Population Day

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority Observed World Population Day at Harwan Srinagar which was held under the able guidance of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman District Legal Services Authority Srinagar (PDJ, Srinagar).

The programme was attended by a large number of local residents from Fakhir Gujri, Astaan Marg, Dhara, and Harwan. The main aim of this observance was to raise awareness about the importance of population control and its impact on the environment, economy, and society as a whole.

Tasneem Kausar, Deputy Legal Aid Defence Counsel, and Adv. Suhaila Ali, Panel Lawyer of DLSA Srinagar, were the resource persons for the program. They emphasized the need for population control and its significance in maintaining a healthy and sustainable society. They also highlighted the importance of education, family planning, and women empowerment in controlling population growth. The program was a huge success, with the local masses actively participating in the discussions and showing keen interest in the issues related to population control. The event was organized to sensitize the people about the importance of population control and to promote awareness about the various schemes and programs initiated by the government to control population growth.

District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, has been actively involved in organizing various awareness programs and activities to promote legal literacy and awareness among the masses. The observance of World Population Day is a part of its efforts to sensitize the people about the importance of population control and its impact on the society.