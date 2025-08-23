DLSA holds legal awareness prog on POCSO Act

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: To sensitize students about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, menace of drug abuse, and the importance of consumer protection and available legal remedies, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, today organized a comprehensive legal awareness programme at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Soura.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of Tasleem Arief, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar. On the occasion, Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, threw light on the significance of the POCSO Act, emphasizing the need for awareness and early intervention to safeguard children from abuse. She also deliberated on the growing challenge of drug abuse, its detrimental effects on youth, and the legal as well as rehabilitative measures available.

Furthermore, she highlighted consumer rights and the legal remedies accessible to individuals in cases of exploitation. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members, fostering an engaging dialogue on rights, protection, and legal support mechanisms.