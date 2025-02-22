Srinagar, February 22: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Budgam, convened a review & monitoring and Mentoring meeting of panel lawyers.

The meeting was chaired by O.P Bhagat, Chairman of DLSA Budgam/ Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam and was attended by Nusrat Ali Hakak, Sub-Judge/ Secretary DLSA Budgam and Mubashir Ahmad Wani Advocate besides panel lawyers of DLSA Budgam.

The primary objective of the meeting was to assess the progress of legal aid cases assigned to panel lawyers over time.

O.P Bhagat emphasized the importance of diligent case management, urging panel lawyers to remain committed to upholding the principles of justice and accessibility. During the meeting, the progress of several ongoing cases was thoroughly examined and reviewed. Nusrat Ali Hakak highlighted the need for continued efforts to provide equitable and prompt legal aid to marginalized sections of society, reiterating DLSA’s mission to make justice accessible to all.

Meanwhile, District Legal Services Authority Budgam organized a Special Lok Adalat of traffic challans and electricity bills today in the District Court Complex Budgam and Taluka Courts of District Budgam

The said Special Lok Adalat was organized under the Chairmanship of O.P Bhagat Chairman, District Legal Services Authority and Pr. District & Sessions Judge Budgam.

Each Court had identified cases for the said Lok Adalat before hand and were placed before five different benches. A total number of 554 electricity bills were taken up for their amicable settlement. Out of which 308 cases were settled with a settlement amount of Rs 3,34,26,623. Besides, a total number of 750 traffic challans were taken for their amicable settlement out of which 654 cases were settled with a settlement amount of Rs 1,02,600.