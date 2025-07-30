DLSA Budgam convenes review meet of LADCs

BUDGAM, JULY 30: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam today organized a review meeting of all Legal Aid Defence Counsels (LADCs) of Budgam at the office chamber of the Secretary, DLSA Budgam.

Nusrat Ali Hakak, Secretary DLSA Budgam chaired the meeting to assess the performance of the Legal Aid Defence Counsels and to ensure that they are meeting the standards of service delivery. The meeting was attended by Lateef Ahmad Khan (Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel), Javaid Ahmad Mir and Nazeer Ahmad Wagay (Deputy Legal Aid Defence Counsels), as well as Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsels.

During the meeting, the counsels shared their experiences; highlighted challenges faced in the field, and offered constructive suggestions for enhancing the delivery of legal aid services. Key points of discussion included ensuring quality legal representation, expediting the disposal of pending cases, and improving coordination among the counsels to strengthen access to justice.

Secretary DLSA stressed the importance of providing efficient, accessible, and high-quality legal aid services. She reaffirmed the commitment of DLSA Budgam to delivering free and effective legal assistance to the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society.