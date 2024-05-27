DLC meeting on prison reforms held at Ganderbal

GANDERBAL: A District Level Committee on Prison Reforms held its first meeting today in the office chamber of Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Ganderbal.

The meeting was chaired by Pr. District & Sessions Judge (Chairman DLSA), Ganderbal, Ritesh Kumar Dubey, and was attended by senior officers from the police and administration.

The Committee discussed measures for improving the conditions of prisons in the district, assessing the infrastructure and capacity of existing jails, and introducing modern technologies.

The need for expanding existing subsidiary jails and acquiring land for new district jails was also discussed.

The meeting resolved to expedite the process of transferring/ handing over the identified land for construction of High Security Jail/ District Jail. The Committee also resolved that SSP Ganderbal shall execute necessary repairs, renovation, and provide necessary infrastructure to the subsidiary Jail within the minimum possible time.

The meeting was attended by Secretary DLSA, Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak; Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Gulzar Ahmad; Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta; DySp DAR, (Nodal Officer, Subsidiary Jail, Dignibal), Nazir Ahmad; Officer Incharge, Subsidiary Jail, Dignibal Ganderbal.