GANDERBAL: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore today chaired a meeting of District Level Committee (DLC) here at DC office to discuss and approve cases received under Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) in the district.

After threadbare discussion on the cases of beneficiaries received, the committee approved all 444 cases of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and other allied sectors.

The DDC emphasized that the HADP was a major step towards creating a sustainable and profitable agricultural ecosystem.

He also stressed the importance of meeting the targets within the timeframe set for the concerned departments. He assured all possible support from the district administration to facilitate the success of HADP in the district.

The meeting was attended by GM DIC, Bilal Mukhtar; CPO, Shahnawaz Ahmad Khan; Chief Animal Husbandry Officer; Chief Agriculture Officer; Chief Horticulture Officer, AD Fisheries, District Manager NABARD, LDM and other committee members.