DJMC IUST organises program on ‘Careers in Media’

AWANTIPORA: The Department of Journalism & Mass Communication (DJMC), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) organised a special guest lecture on “Careers for Media Students in the Government Sector: Indian Information Service (IIS)” today as part of University Industry Connect initiative. Ishfaq Ahmad Shah (IIS), News Editor at Akash Vani, Srinagar was the keynote speaker. The session was organised in collaboration with the Industry Connect vertical under the aegis of Office of the Dean Outreach IUST.

Shah, shared valuable insights and provided students with a comprehensive overview of the IIS exams, recounting his journey in the prestigious service. He encouraged students to pursue IIS and highlighted the significance of the Indian Information Service in shaping the nation’s media landscape.

Earlier, Dr. Mujeeb Liyakat, Head of DJMC, delivered the welcome address and underscored the vast array of career opportunities available to mass communication students .

Dr. Monisa Qadiri, Departmental Coordinator of Industry Connect and Sr. Assistant Professor, DJMC, conducted the proceedings. Also present on this occassion were Dr. Aamir Hussain, IUST Industry Connect Coordinator, Dr Heeba Din and Dr Arif Nadaf Faculty members DJMC and Zahoor Ahmad Technical Assistant.