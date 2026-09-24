Div Com tells DCs to accelerate Agristack, NAPS registrations

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 24: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Thursday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to intensify efforts and accelerate progress towards achieving the targets set for Agristack and apprentice registrations under NAPS

The directions were issued during a meeting convened to review the district-wise progress under these initiatives.

The meeting was attended by the Director, Skill Development; Deputy Commissioners; Additional Secretary, Revenue; Assistant Commissioner Central; and OSD.

While reviewing the progress of Agristack, particularly village-wise coverage, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure 100 percent submission and 60 percent approval of the targeted villages by September 30.

Reviewing the status of farmer registrations, the Div Com called upon the DCs to step up efforts and bridge the gap against the assigned targets. He stressed the need for focused monitoring and expeditious processing of registrations across the districts.

The Deputy Commissioners were also directed to submit a clear and consolidated list of issues and bottlenecks being encountered during the registration process, so that the same could be taken up with the concerned departments and offices for timely resolution.

While reviewing the progress under the National Apprentice Promotion Scheme (NAPS), the Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs to surpass the assigned targets by Monday. He further stressed the importance of conducting proper quality checks of establishment and apprentice registrations to ensure accuracy and compliance.

The Div Com called for close monitoring of progress at the district level and directed the concerned officers to accord priority to the targets within the stipulated timelines.