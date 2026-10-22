Div Com sets one-month deadline for Sgr sewerage scheme

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 22: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg on Thursday reviewed the progress of the Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme of Greater Srinagar, being implemented under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM), and directed the completion of all pending works within one month.

The review meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineer, Urban Environmental Engineering Department , General Manager, National Buildings Construction Corporation , and officers from KPDCL, PHE, Roads and Buildings, and Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner took stock of the various components of the 60 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Noorbagh, Srinagar, and reviewed the status of the remaining works required for its completion and commissioning.

He reviewed vital works included the installation of a hydraulic gate at the Noorbagh outfall near the damaged riverbank, remodelling of transformers at the Outfall Pumping Station and Infall Pumping Station, plugging of leakages in the 60 MLD STP, and refurbishment of all agitators and aerators at the treatment plant.

The Divisional Commissioner directed NBCC to ensure the completion of all pending works within one month and subsequently hand over the project to UEED.

He further directed the Executive Engineer, UEED, to conduct site visits twice a week to closely monitor progress, ensure effective coordination among the concerned agencies, and expedite the completion of the remaining works within the stipulated timeframe.