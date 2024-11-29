Div Com reviews toilet facilities in local trains

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 28: To make toilet facilities more functional in the trains operating in the Kashmir Valley, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, convened a virtual meeting with the concerned officers here today.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, and Pulwama, Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir, Divisional Railway Manager of Northern Railways Ferozpore and Area Manager of Railway Kashmir, besides other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Div Com instructed the concerned to ensure the operation of the bore well and treatment plant at Budgam Railway Station for filling the water storages of trains. He emphasized the importance of collaboration among the concerned departments and the Budgam district administration to utilize stream water to resolve the issue of shortage of supply of clean water within one week.

Additionally, he directed railway officials to ensure that toilets are functional in all the trains in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, concerning the water supply issue at Nowgam Railway Station, the Ex. Engineer Chadoora was tasked with addressing the matter promptly.