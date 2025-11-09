Div Com reviews power supply scenario

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg today chaired a meeting of KPDCL to review Winter Preparedness of the department, overall Power scenario, progress of implementation of PM Surya Ghar, installation of Smart Metering, RDSS – Loss Reduction Works and CAPEX Works.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, MD KPDCL, Chief Engineers of KPDCL, KPTCL, SEs and Executive engineers besides executing agency.

At the outset, MD KPDCL gave a detailed presentation during which he stated that KPDCL has been supplying reliable and quality power supply to valley while the areas and feeders with LT-cable and Smart Meters are provided supply without any load shedding except for few pockets where due to Grid, Receiving Station and line constraints, curtailment has to be implemented.

It was given that KPDCL Consumer base spread across valley with 12.44 lakh registered consumers of which 85% are Domestic consumers fed from 338 Receiving Substations (33/11kV) through 1292 HT feeders & 47886 DTs.

It was informed that Current Avg Demand met is 1535MW while Current Peak Demand met is 1850MW ( in Nov-25).

MD remarked that KPDCL is geared up to supply 2000MW in upcoming winter with all necessary preparations in place.

Regarding curtailment hours, he informed that for essential feeders and declared 24×7 feeders with AT&C Loss Margin less than 15%, the curtailment is 0 Hrs; in areas with Loss Margin between 15%-40% curtailment is scheduled for 2Hrs/day including 1Hr in Morning and 1Hr in Evening; in areas with Loss Margin morethan 40% curtailment is scheduled for 4Hrs/day with 1.5 Hrs in Morning and 2.5 Hrs in Evening and in areas with Loss Margin beyond LCP, curtailment is carried for more than 6Hrs.

He also briefed regarding the progress of smart metering and Surya Ghar Scheme.

While reviewing the winter preparation, the Div Com directed for multipronged strategy at Divisional and Sub Divisional level to ensure scheduled power supply during winter. He instructed completion of branch cutting program by November 15 to ensure least interruption during winters especially due to Snow fall.

The Div Com also called for capacity augmentation of Divisional and Central Workshops with sufficient stock of DTs, dumping of key material besides availability of High Speed Diesel for DG–sets for VIP installations and unelectrified belt of Gurez.

Besides, Div Com directed for deployment of dedicated teams at control rooms for prompt restoration of power supplies in an event of power failure due to weather vagaries.

He urged for repairing of backlog of DTs within fifteen days and dumping of T-oil in districts.

Regarding the progress of Surya Ghar Scheme, Div Com emphasized on synching progress of smart metering and Surya Ghar installations and instructed for revising the target in the areas where a significant achievement has been made.

Meanwhile, he directed executing agency to double their effort of infra installations by hiring more technical staff to complete the work at the earliest.