SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 19: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Tuesday convened a meeting of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to review power scenario in Kashmir division.

Addressing the meeting of officers, the Div Com directed the concerned to act humanely in event of harsh cold climatic conditions and replace the damaged Distribution Transformer (DT) to ease peoples sufferings.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Managing Director, KPDCL; Chief Engineer KPDCL/ KPTCL, Generation/ Planning and Procurement Kashmir and other concerned officers in person, besides all Deputy Commissioner’s of Kashmir Division through Video Conferencing.

At the outset the MD KPDCL briefed the meeting about the power scenario in Kashmir through a PowerPoint presentation which includes average demand met; maximum demand un-restricted and average curtailment. He informed that there has been no distress cut after additional allocation of 200 MWs of power across Kashmir Valley.

The Div Com reviewed district wise details of average curtailment hours in metered and non-metered both in urban and rural areas of Kashmir division.

Meeting also discussed the present Distribution Transformer Buffer status of KPDCL and replacement time. The Div Com directed the concerned to ensure sufficient buffer stock of DTs in each district and simultaneously it should also be ensured that different capacities of DTs are in buffer to replace equal capacity of DTs.

It was informed that the average time taken to repair the damaged transformers has been reduced, with restoration time of less than 12 hours in urban areas and in a day in rural areas.

The meeting also reviewed the status of smart metering under PMDP-U phase-I and II.

The Div Com sought the feedback of damaged DTs on a daily basis to his office besides where replacement has taken more than one day.

He also directed the DCs and other concerned to launch drives against the power thefts vigorously to prevent pilferage.