Div Com Reviews Implementation of Traffic Management Proposals in Srinagar



SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg chaired a meeting of the Multi-Disciplinary Committee (MDC) on Traffic Management System to review the implementation of various proposals aimed at streamlining traffic movement in Srinagar city.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo; CEO SSCL, Fazlul Haseeb, VC SDA, SSP Traffic, and officers from the Public Works Department, Waqf Board, and other concerned departments.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the drawings of proposed traffic interventions, including the construction of a rotary at Exchange Junction, road widening at Sangarmal Junction, and improvements at Jahangir Chowk to facilitate smoother traffic flow on MA Road. After detailed deliberations, the committee approved the implementation of these proposals.

The meeting also reviewed the positive outcomes of introducing one-way traffic on several interior city roads and proposed extending the arrangement to additional areas.

It was informed that color coding of mini-buses has been completed in the western zone, while the process in the eastern zone will be initiated shortly.

To curb noise pollution, areas near JVC, Children’s Hospital, and Karanagar were declared no-honking zones.

Regarding traffic accident black spots on the Parimpora–Narbal Highway, the Divisional Commissioner directed the PWD to conduct a joint inspection with BEACON to ascertain the causes of frequent accidents.

On the development of a multi-level parking facility at Jamia Masjid Srinagar, the Divisional Commissioner instructed the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and CEO SSCL to take up the matter with the Auqaf Committee.

The meeting was informed that tenders for IT-based parking facilities at Harwan, Nehru Park, and Makai Park have already been floated.

Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the Action Taken Report on issues related to realignment of e-bus routes, establishment of e-bus charging stations, and construction of a vehicular underpass at Mominabad Junction.

Emphasizing the importance of effective traffic monitoring, the Divisional Commissioner directed the CEO SSCL to expedite the installation and operationalization of all ITMS cameras across the city.