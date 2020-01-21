Lead Stories
Div Com reviews availability of petroleum products
Srinagar, Jan 20: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired a meeting of officers to discuss the availability of LPG and Petroleum products in snow affected areas of Kashmir division.
The meeting was attended by Secretary, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) PK Pole; Inspector General, Traffic J&K, T.Namgyal; Director FCS&CA, Kashmir; Medical Superintendent, SKIMS; Additional Secretary FCS&CA; SSP Trafic NHW; SP Traffic Rural Kashmir; SP Traffic City Srinagar; Chief Engineer,BRO, BEACON; Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering; Deputy Controller LMD; Project Director Ramban NHA-1; Incharge Joint Director, Information Department, General Manager, Food Corporation of India, Jammu; State Level Coordinator IOCL, J&K Jammu; Area Sales Managers of LPG and POL from HPCL, BPCL, IOCL and other concerned officials.
During the meeting took stock of availability of the LPG and other petroleum products, bedsides discussing short term as well as long term measures to overcome the scarcity of petroleum products in the Valley.
The representatives of the oil companies informed the meeting that 70,000 LPG cylinders are available and the stock is sufficient for a week. They informed that more Petrol and Diesel tankers have arrived while many more are on way.
The Div Com asked the oil companies to push for 500 more trucks in next two days to avoid any shortage.
He also asked the oil companies to depute their representatives at Patnitop, Ramban, Banihal and Qazigundand to communicate with the Div Com office, IGP Traffic and Director FCS & CA about the arrival of petroleum tankers on the daily basis.
The Div Com asked the concerned officials to conduct extensive market checks to ensure that domestic LPG is not used for commercial purposes.
He further directed the concerned authorities to regularly feed SKIMS and other tertiary care health institutions as per need.
The Div Com asked the representatives of oil companies to immediately bring the issues and problems, if any, to the notice of divisional administration so that timely action is taken.
With regards to the snow clearance measures, the Div Com directed the concerned snow clearance agencies to keep the snow clearance mechanism intact while asking them to ensure snow clearance on road sides as well.
He directed the CE BRO, BEACON to visit both sides of Banihal tunnel along with SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir and SSP National Highway, Jammu so that the immediate measures are taken by the agencies to keep the road fully functional. He also asked them to apply relevant chemicals on the frozen surface of the road so that slippery conditions are avoided.
To overcome the problem of slippery roads, the Div Com instructed the concerned to use chains on the trucks and tankers tyersfrom Patnitop to Qazigund. He further said that any dereliction on this count by any trucker will be dealt with under law.
De-radicalization camps will help youth who have gone astray: DGP
SPO who decamped
with weapons from former MLA’s home among three militants killed
Srinagar, Jan 20: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Monday said there was a need to set up de-radicalization camps in the valley “to help youth who have gone astray.”
“Pakistan and its intelligence agencies have been trying to radicalize people. Some of our youth and young minds have got affected. If this facility comes up in Kashmir, it will be a good step. It should happen. It will definitely help people especially those who have gone astray”, Singh told reporters here.
Singh said people, whom they caught, did not talk sense at times. “We caught hold of some people and they did not seem to be talking sense. So some sensible arrangement of civil society, relevant aspects of religion and other thing could help. Thus kind of thing should be welcomed,” he said.
DGP’s statement comes days after new chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat said de-radicalization camps exist in the country but did not specify the place where they are being operated.
Singh also claimed that Hizbul Mujahedeen “was nearing its end in south Kashmir” especially after the killing of three “wanted” militants in an encounter on Monday.
Singh said Shopian encounter was one of the successful anti-militancy operations of the year with the killing of SPO turned militant Adil Bashir. Adil decamped seven AK-47 and pistol from residence of former MLA Wachi Aijaz Ahmad Mir in 2018.
Police chief said all three slain militants were wanted in the killings of civilians and policemen in the area. “All these three militants had a big criminal and terror crime record. Waseem Ahmad Wani was active since 2017 and police had registered 19 FIRs against him for killing four civilians and four policemen,” he said.
Siingh said killings of other two associates of Wani “will relieve people of fear and terror.”
“Adil Bashir too was involved in the killings of these civilian and policemen. Jahangir who was active since 2017 was also wanted. This group has been eliminated, which actually is a huge relief to the people of Shopian,” he said.
DGP said the New Year began on a good note for J&K Police after successful encounters and apprehending wanted militants this month
“2020 began with successful operations. Fawad Khan along with two other militants were killed. We were successful in apprehending Naveed Babu and then busting JeM module,” he said.
Police chief noted that the case related to the arrest of disgraced Deputy Superintendent of Police Davender Singh has been transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Singh said his frequent visits to Bangladesh are being probed. “Perhaps his daughter is pursuing MBBS in Bangladesh. Whether his visit was specifically related to that or it was beyond that, we are investigating”, he said
Singh said the arrest of wanted militant Naveed Babu has “helped them in anti-militancy operations.”
“The follow-ups helped us as two big hideouts were busted in Shopian. Similar Cordon and Search operation has intensified after the arrest of two militants,” he said.
On restoration of internet and broadband, he said the government was considering restoring the service gradually in the valley.
J&K global investors’ summit in April: LG
New Delhi, Jan 20: With an intent to invite investments to the newly formed UT of Jammu & Kashmir, a three-day Global Investors’ Summit 2020 is scheduled early this year which will be held in the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu. As a precursor to this mega event a Pre-Summit Investors’ Meet & Curtain-Raiser of the event was held today in New Delhi.
Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office, Government of India; Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu & Kashmir; Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, J&K; B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and other senior officers were present at the event.
This event showcased wide ranging investment opportunities available in the fourteen focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment generation in the region. More than 350 delegates from various sectors and leading organisations participated in the event and more than 45 B2G meetings took place in this event.
The aim of the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit 2020 is to exhibit investment opportunities available in the newly formed UT of J&K in different sectors including Tourism, Film Tourism, Horticulture & Post Harvest Management, Agro and Food Processing, Mulberry production for silk, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, IT/ ITes, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure and Real Estate, Handloom and Handicraft and Education.
At present, Government of J&K is developing 2 IT parks, ICD in Samba and have identified industrial land bank of over 6000 acres across 20 districts of J&K to develop State-of-the-Art Industrial Parks. Also, the J&K Government has removed all the toll barriers to enable seamless inward and outward movement of raw materials and goods.
During this Pre-Summit Investors’ meet & curtain-raiser, a state film along with the focus sector profiles and policies were introduced by Shri Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary Industries & Commerce, J&K with the focus on the theme: Explore (the opportunities in industries and infrastructure, policies in the region), Invest (in the new and existing investment options); Grow (prosper via incentives and strategic advantages in key sectors).
Shri Jitendra Singh congratulated the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Shri Girish Chandra Murmu for taking such an initiative. He said, “Prime Minister’s indulgence in the J&K region is leading to a lot of development in various sectors”.
On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Shri Girish Chandra Murmu said, “Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision of organizing the Global Investors’ Summit in Gujarat, the J&K Government took a decision of showcasing J&K’s potential for investment through a summit. The Global Investors’ Meet, with the theme of EXPLORE, INVEST & GROW, is a platform that will bring together senior entrepreneurs, leaders of corporate sector from across the country, senior policymakers, development agencies, investors from across the world and local businessmen. We intend to take a leap forward in making Jammu and Kashmir an economic paradise for investors and I would like to invite you all to take the lead in setting up your enterprises in Jammu & Kashmir”.
He also added, “Today’s Pre-Summit Investors’ Interaction has been organized to deliberate with you all on desired initiatives for creating an investor-friendly ecosystem and make you interested in J&K. I have brought along senior officers from the Government to discuss these further with you during the rest of the day”.
Shri B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir, said, “ Jammu & Kashmir is little known about the places except what we have seen in the films, it is quite different what we know. J&K is not a backward place but it has the brightest and skilled people. J&K is number one in Apple production but we just process 1% of the produce. Such areas and similarly in many sectors there are huge opportunities for investments and contributing to growth and employment in J&K.
Chief Secretary further added that the administration of J&K is re-engineering all the processes and policies to break age old barriers and create progressive eco system for investors. Easy availability of land through Land bank and smooth clearances with dedicated teams to attend to investors will be priority of the administration.
Key government officials including all Administrative secretaries were present and participated in one to one B2G meeting along with the officers from departments of UT and central ministries. Many other prominent dignitaries were present at the event.
The event was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), a nodal agency under Industries and Commerce department Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
Forget health hazards, cigarettes pose major threat to fragile environment in J&K
Srinagar, Jan 20: Experts have warned that hazardous substances found in the cigarette butts including cadmium, arsenic and lead are killing fragile environment in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Cigarette filters are made of cellulose acetate, which is a form of synthetic fiber, resistant to biodegradation and that can persist in the environment for generations,” said Dr Arshid Jahangir, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Studies, University of Kashmir.
Dr Jahangir noted that when the butts, which consist of un-smoked remnant tobacco, the filter of cigarettes and paper wrap, leaches out toxic chemicals in the environment.
“When discarded carelessly, it leaches out toxic chemicals in the environment, thus contaminating it with heavy metals and over 4,000 poisonous chemicals like nitrosamines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, nicotine and many more,” he said.
Dr Jahangir, however, asserted that no detailed study has been carried out on the subject matter at Kashmir University so far.
A senior professor at SKAUST, wishing not be named, said the cigarette butts are carried as runoff from streets to drains to rivers; these butts leach heavy chemicals in water bodies.
“It also affects aquatic species. Cigarette and bidi butts thrown carelessly after use are a common cause of forest and residential fires and a threat to life, property and forest lands,” he said.
Dr Naveed Ahmad Shah, Head, Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar, noted that cellulose acetate filter attached to most manufactured cigarettes, a form of plastic, is slow to degrade.
“Consequently, it can prove to be a hazardous solid waste,” Dr Naved said.
Project Coordinator Jammu and Kashmir State Tobacco Control Cell Dr Mohammed Naser said there have been many public discourses on the health impacts of tobacco use. “However, its effect on the environment has come up for scant discussion,” he said
Dr Naser said stricter implementation of laws on public smoking will not only improve public health but also restrict the environmental damage caused from cigarette use.
According to the official data of Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, 23.7 percent population of Jammu and Kashmir is using tobacco products in one form or the other.
Over 20.8 percent are in the grip of smoking while rest are addicted to smokeless tobacco use, as per the figures. Similarly, the valley has recorded tobacco sales worth Rs 5,530 crore over last seven years.
According to WHO, tobacco kills seven million people each year. Its cultivation, processing, production and disposal also harm the ecology immensely. Tobacco smoke emissions spew thousands of tonnes of human carcinogens, toxic substances and greenhouse gases into the environment. Cigarette butts and other tobacco waste make up the largest number of individual pieces of litter in the world.