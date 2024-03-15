Div Com reviews arrangements for Ramadan, Navroz

SRINAGAR, MARCH 14: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting to review the arrangements for Ramadan and Navroz.

While reviewing the availability of ration and fuel in the market, Div Com directed concerned officers of FCS&CA to ensure adequate quantities of essentials in the market to facilitate the people during the month of fasting.

He also instructed the constitution of market checking teams to take action against illegal profiteering and overcharging.

The Div Com directed the concerned to facilitate the movement of fuel tankers on priority on national highways.

Regarding the availability of power, Div Com directed MD, KPDCL to provide uninterrupted electricity to consumers during the peak hours of Sehri and Iftar. He also directed to replenishment buffer stock of power Transformers in districts.

Moreover, Bidhuri directed concerned officers of PHE to ensure the availability of drinking water to the public.

Further, he directed the concerned to ensure the availability of adequate quantities of quality meat and poultry birds in the market.

While reviewing the arrangements for forthcoming Navroz, Div Com directed concerned departments to ensure the availability of essential services and items to the people to celebrate the occasion.

He also directed DCs to conduct the field visit of the areas to take stock of arrangements and ensure all the necessary facilities are made available on the eve of Navroz.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, officers of FCS&CA, KPDCL, PWD (R&W), Transport, Traffic, SRTC, SMC, ULB, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Food Safety etc.

While reviewing the physical status of work on the three flyovers at Bemina, Nowgam, and Sanatnagar, Div Com directed CE PWD (R&B) to expedite the completion of these vital projects at the earliest.

He instructed contractors to make service roads rideable for smooth movement of traffic.