SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today took a comprehensive review of arrangements chalked for the celebration of Mahashivratri and observance of ensuing Holy Month of Ramadan.

On the occasion, Div Com reviewed availability of essential items in the market including flowers, walnuts, fish & lotus stem for the celebration of festival by Kashmiri Pandit Community.

Div Com also directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity & water at the pandit colonies and prominent temples. Besides, he reviewed security arrangements and transport facilities for smooth celebration of religious festival.

While, reviewing the arrangements for the observance of Holy Month of Ramadan- the month of fasting, Div Com reviewed all the arrangements to facilitate the public.

He directed CE KPDCL for uninterrupted power supply at peak hours of Sehri & Iftari. He also directed for regular water supply to the public during the month & instructed PHE Department to provide drinking water through tankers wherever need is felt.

Further, he directed concerned to ensure availability of adequate quantities of quality meat and poultry birds in the market. Besides, he directed all DCs for extensive market check to ensure quality essential items are available for consumption.

He also directed concerned officers to conduct sanitation drives of prominent Mosques & Shrines to ensure hygienic ambience & surroundings.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC; Deputy Commissioners; SSPs; Divisional and District officers of PDD, R&B, PHE, Transport, and FCS&CA departments besides officers from Traffic Police.