The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, convened a meeting on Wednesday to assess the preparations for the upcoming religious events of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) and the ensuing Friday in the Kashmir Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, Div Com instructed all officers to ensure the provision of high-quality amenities at the major shrines, including Aasar-i-Sharief Hazratbal, Jenab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Kalashpora, Aham-i-Sharief Bandipora, Kabamarg Anantnag, and Peth Makhama Beerwah Budgam, as well as other prominent locations.

He emphasized the importance of making all necessary arrangements for essential services to facilitate the general public, particularly devotees visiting the shrines. Special attention was given to ensuring smooth operations at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, including sanitation, the establishment of health camps, road repairs, the availability of drinking water tankers, uninterrupted power supply, efficient transportation of devotees using SRTC buses, adequate parking facilities, security measures, and other necessary amenities.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioners and other officials presented their respective districts’ preparations for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners from Anantnag, Bandipora, and Budgam, as well as officials from Traffic Police, Transport, Power, Health, PHE, SMC, Food and civil Supplies, and other relevant departments.