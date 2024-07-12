Div Com Kashmir visits Yatra Transit Camp

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: To ensure smooth facilitation to Yatries, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today evening conducted a surprise visit to Yatra Transit Camp, Pantha Chowk.

The Div Com accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Commissioner SMC Dr Owais Ahmad; and other Officers from R&B, Jal Shakti, KPDCL besides other departments on the occasion took firsthand stock of arrangements put in place for smooth facilitation to yatries.

During the visit, the Div Com inspected the physical status of various facilities at the site including electricity, drinking water, sanitation, parking space besides medical facilities.

He also took stock of the functioning of the Food Langars established at the camp. He interacted with the Langar functionaries. Earlier, the DC inspected the temporary accommodation sheds, public convenience facilities, First Aid and Health camp, Water Management, etc.

The Div Com asked the Departments to keep provisions for extra arrangements at the Camp to tackle any exigent situation so that Yatries do not face any difficulty. It was further informed that all necessary arrangements for drinking water and electricity facilities have been made well in advance at the halt camp.

AboutRegardingtation and cleanliness facilities, the officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation were directed to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in the transit camp regularly, besides the deployment of sufficient staff at the camp for periodical cleanliness in and around the transit camp.

The Div Com assured the yatries of all possible facilities at the transit camp for their smooth and pleasant stay.