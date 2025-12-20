Div Com Kashmir urges fire safety at Pheran Day Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Saturday said that Kashmiri artisans deserve immense appreciation for preserving the region’s centuries-old craft traditions while creatively blending them with modern aesthetics.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Pheran Day – Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan celebrations held at Kashmir Haat, Div Com said the event also marked the 40th anniversary of Kashmiri Artisans’ Day, a milestone that highlights the continuing vibrancy of the Valley’s traditional craftsmanship.

“The traditional attire of Kashmir and our handicrafts are a reflection of our warmth and aesthetics. All the artisans who are with us today deserve a lot of credit for keeping this legacy alive while adapting to changing times,” the divisional commissioner Garg said.

He congratulated the Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms for organising regular initiatives to promote local artisans, including three-day festivals, New Year artisan events, and new marketing platforms. “The department has been proactive in giving artisans exposure and opportunities, especially ahead of the winter and tourist seasons,” he said, adding that the administration is working on the “local for local” concept to strengthen Kashmir’s craft economy.

Inviting visitors to witness the two-day exhibition at Kashmir Haat, he said such events not only celebrate Kashmir’s heritage but also help artisans connect directly with buyers and tourists.

The Divisional Commissioner also extended greetings for the upcoming festival season and briefed on the administration’s winter preparedness, noting that the ‘Integrated Command and Control Centre’ and district-level control rooms are working round the clock. “All DCs have established control rooms in their districts and nodal officers are deployed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, snow clearance, and essential services,” he said.

Garg also issued a fire safety advisory, urging residents to remain cautious during winters. “We have seen many fire incidents in recent weeks. People should audit their winter appliances and ensure electric devices are turned off when not in use to avoid unfortunate incidents,” he said.