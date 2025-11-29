Div Com Kashmir reviews traffic decongestion plan for Srinagar City





SRINAGAR: To address persistent traffic congestion at critical junctions and routes across Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, today chaired a meeting of the Multi-Disciplinary Committee to review the implementation and impact of various interventions being implemented by the Regional Traffic Authority (RTA) and Smart City.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo; Commissioner SMC/CEO SSCL, Faz Lul Haseeb; SSP Traffic City, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat; ADC Srinagar, RTO Kashmir, Chief Engineer PWD, and officers from Srinagar Smart City Limited.

The Div Com reviewed the effectiveness of the recently introduced one-way traffic system in Downtown Srinagar, and instructed SSP Traffic to explore similar measures in other congested routes of the city.

To minimise disruption caused by public transport, the Div Com directed the identification and establishment of designated bus stops in the city to prevent frequent, unregulated halts that contribute to traffic jams.

He further issued instructions to implement colour-coded vehicle zoning for eastern and western corridors to ensure that Mini buses operate strictly within permitted routes.

Meanwhile, he directed CEO SSCL for completion of traffic light installation at all junctions by December 10 and ensure functionality of all ITMS cameras by December 30.

Garg also called for completion of work of e-bus charging station at Zoonimar at the earliest, and also directed immediate commencement of work on charging stations at Hazratbal and Batamaloo.

Furether, PWD officials were instructed to begin the process of removing road bottlenecks, and to initiate rehabilitation of shopkeepers and families affected by land acquisition for road widening projects.

RTO Kashmir was asked to identify and regulate illegally operating maxi-cab stands and share the report with the stakeholder departments.

Also, the Div Com called for the identification of black spots and unsafe median cuts requiring urgent corrective measures, in consultation with all stakeholder agencies.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner undertook a extensive city tour along with the DC Srinagar, Commissioner SMC/CEO SSCL, SSP Traffic City, ADC Srinagar, Joint Commissioner SMC, and other officers to assess on ground traffic issues and issued on spot directions for corrective measures and modifications.

At Jahangir Chowk, he issued directions for road realignment to streamline traffic taking the Rambagh Flyover and advised SSCL to utilise optimum space under the flyover for vehicular movement.

He instructed the Smart City team for development of a plan for a roundabout near the Exchange Junction on MA Road and closure of unnecessary median cuts.

At Sangarmal Junction, the Div Com called for road widening for improvement of traffic flow besides instructed for slight changes of Sangarmal bus stop for aesthetic purpose and durability.

At Rajouri Kadal, he directed SSP Traffic to devise the most effective strategies for decongestion, streamlining at the cross road and ensure adequate deployment of traffic personnel at the site.

While inspecting Jama Masjid Nowhatta, the Div Com inspected the proposed area for the development of a parking facility after ascertaining feasibility in coordination with all stakeholders.