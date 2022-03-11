SRINAGAR, MARCH 11: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting to review the status for Shri Amarnath Yatra, 2022 arrangements by various departments.

The Div Com directed officers to take slew of measures in advance for smooth conduct of Yatra and directed them to complete tendering process and start works from 1st week of April. Besides, he directed them to prepare specific progress report of work achieved by them.

Div Com directed for augmentation of infrastructure as the yatra is expected to take place at large scale owing to pandemic restrictions in previous years.

He further issued directions for Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag and Ganderbal to visit sites and take stock of the facilities including accommodation, drinking water, electricity, sanitation etc for Yatries.

He was briefed by ADCs about the augmentation of facilities compared to the previous years to cater to the maximun number of Yatries.

He was informed by CEOs Pahalgam Development Authority and Sonmarg Development Authorities that the tendering process for sanitation, solid waste management, renovation of bridges has already been initiated besides additional number of mobile toilets have also been procured.

Div Com enjoined on concerned officers to carry sustained sanitation activity throughout the Yatra period.

Div Com also directed GM, BSNL to provide communication service twenty days before the beginning of yatra so the engineers, staff and workers don’t face any difficulty during working.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar; Additional CEO, SASB; Director Animal Husbandry; ADDCs of Anantnag & Ganderbal; Chief Engineers of PHE, PDD, R&B; CEOs of SDA & PDA; officers of NHIDCL, BSNL and other departments.