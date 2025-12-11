Div Com Kashmir reviews Jal Shakti Department



SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg reviewed the functioning of the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department, progress of ongoing schemes, and winter preparedness in a meeting with senior officers of the department.

Concerned officials of the department presented an overview of gravity and lift water supply schemes, filtration plants, DG sets, and the status of key programmes including AMRUT 2.0, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Har Ghar Jal. They also shared updates on the physical and financial progress of various works.

On the occasion, Garg instructed the department to speed up completion of ongoing projects to bridge the gap between physical achievements and financial expenditure.

To improve water supply in tail-end areas of Srinagar, he called for the construction of overhead tanks and emphasized enhancing the fleet of water tankers to ensure uninterrupted supply during winter disruptions. He also directed the Chief Engineer to ensure sufficient POL availability in all divisions.

Stressing financial accountability, the Div Com ordered 100% bill recovery from commercial establishments and urban consumers. He further directed officers to ensure that quality water is supplied to the public from all the sources and schemes.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineer Jal Shakti, SEs, Executive Engineers, and other concerned officers.