SRINAGAR, MAY 01: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today emphasized on greater coordination and synergy among line departments for timely completion of developmental activities in City and enroute to different destinations.

The Div Com was chairing a high level meeting convened here to review to review G20 Summit preparations in Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Deputy Commissioner Budgam; CEO Smart City Ltd; Director Tourism Kashmir; Chief Engineers of R&B, SSCL, UEED, I&FC; RTO Kashmir; officers of various departments and representatives of Jio, BSNL besides representatives of Hotel Taj & Lalit.

Addressing the meeting, the Div Com directed for activation of the Control Room within two days to ensure all the facilities are in place in view of the G20 Summit.

He directed representatives of communication service providers to strengthen the network at the specified places by increasing the number of COW sites.

Div Com also directed Managers of Taj & Lalit hotels to renovate, colour coat interior & premises and enhance aesthetics of establishments. He also instructed them to make arrangements at the venues of SKICC and Golf Course regarding hospitality services.

While reviewing the redevelopment process of roads, Div Com directed CEs of R&B and SSCL to blacktop all the roads included in the beautification plan of the City.

Besides, he issued instructions to concerned people for grass cutting along roads, routes, footpaths, closing manholes with lids, colour iron grills, making water fountains functional, smooth operation of streets lights, removing of debris & construction material from roads, installation of hoardings and flexes.

Moreover, he directed Director Tourism for identification of well furnished and decorated Shikaras for the ride of visiting delegates during the Summit.

Similarly, RTO Kashmir was directed to identify and earmark twenty Tempo Travelers for dignitaries besides ensure that drivers wearing uniform pattern of attire.

Meanwhile, he directed strict action against Project Management of NBCC for not completing the work of reconstruction of the portion of Ali Jan road where the said agency has carried out developmental work.

Bhiduri also reprimanded concerned officers for delay in executing and finishing works undertaken for the G20 Summit.